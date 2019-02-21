Poe: Character more important than college degree

The character of a candidate for senator is more important than a college degree, said reelectionist Senator Grace Poe. Sought for her comment on proposal to require higher education for senators, Poe stressed that one’s character was more important than the education he or she achieved. “In a democracy, you cannot say that only those college graduates can run because everybody should have representation,” Poe, an independent senatorial candidate, added. Poe said the electorate should have a chance to check the credentials of the candidates. “What is important, our people should have the opportunity to know and scrutinize each candidate,” said Poe, frontrunner in the senatorial race based on preelection surveys. She also underscored the importance for the Senate to have independent senators especially during investigations in aid of legislation. “This should not only come from one group. Don’t you think it is much better if the Senafe is balanced and fair?” said Poe in a separate radio interview.“We are there not only to craft laws but also to ensure that its (sic) implementation is right and there wll be no corruption,” she said. Poe was in the heritage town of Vigan to go “back to basics” as she spoke to students of the University of Northern Philippines and met with local officials of the first district of Ilocos Sur to “hear their concerns.” Poe said Ilocos region was the “favorite” place of her father, Fernando Poe, Jr. as he filmed several of his movies there such as “Ang Maestro,” “Ang Panday” and “Ang Pagbabalik ng Lawin,” among others. She said her father would always take her in tow to Vigan when she was young. The 1987 Philippine Constitution requires that a person shall be a natural-born Filipino, at least 35 years old, able to read and write, a registered voter, and a resident of the Philippines for not less than two years immediately preceding the day of the election to become a senator. But the draft Federal Constitution of the House of Representatives requires a college degree for president, vice president, senators and other top officials.