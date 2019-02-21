House hearing on Tandang Sora flyover

The Metro Manila Development Authority on Wednesday backed the idea of the Quezon City Council’s proposal to postpone the closure of the Tandang Sora flyover and intersection beginning Feb. 23. At a congressional hearing led by the House special committee on Metro Manila Development chaired by Quezon City Rep. Winston Castelo, Quezon City Vice Mayor Joy Belmonte said the city government came up with the proposal “to conduct more information drives on alternative routes,” citing that motorists were not yet aware of the said closure and the rerouting scheme. “I think there should be a delay because we found out that many people are still uninformed of this. So we’re asking if one week postponement is okay. We want to assure that everything is ironed out,” said Belmonte. “There is a lot more information drive [about alternative routes] that has to be done, and that three days may not be enough for the people to be well-informed about it. Should Transportation Secretary [Arthur] Tugade is not amenable to our proposal, we will still work with the time frame, we’ll work overtime to inform our people,” she added. The closure was scheduled to take effect at 11 p.m. on Saturday to give way for the construction of the Metro Manila Rail Transit Line 7 Tandang Sora Station. This, as the MMDA General Manager Jose Garcia welcomed the proposal, saying he would endorse it to the Department of Transportation. “We need to clear all roads to maximize our streets, so even if our motorists use alternate routes, they will still have options to choose from. So I agree with them. I will recommend it,” Garcia said at the sidelines of the congressional hearing.Moreover, the Quezon City government assures the public that the closure of the Tandang Sora flyover will ease the traffic in Quezon City in the long run, and the anticipated discomfort will only be temporary. “I want to assure our people that this discomfort is only temporary. It’s a momentary discomfort to pave the way for the full implementation of the construction of the MRT-7. It will ease our worsening traffic that we have been experiencing in our city for the past several years,” said the vice mayor. The Quezon City Council conducted a public consultation yesterday, where they addressed issues concerning the closure of the Tandang Sora Flyover which was slated to start on February 23 and is expected to worsen the traffic situation along Commonwealth Ave. and several affected areas. “In the spirit of transparency, I want all of this to be presented to our people so that our city government can work with you towards easing the discomfort that we are all anticipating to happen and will affect our people in the coming years.” Belmonte expressed support for the MRT-7 construction saying that the local government will not be a hindrance towards the betterment strategized by the national government, but will extend the needed assistance to ease the traffic situation once the demolition commenced. “Our objective is to cooperate together, to work with one another because in the long term, we know these changes will be affecting us for the greater good of our city and of our nation. And we are fully cooperative of your endeavors,” she added. Maricel V. Cruz