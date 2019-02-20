BI nabs 276 illegal foreign workers in Makati

The Bureau of Immigration arrested 276 foreign nationals in a raid of a network technology company along Ayala Avenue in Makati City. Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said he received a report that the apprehended foreign nationals were working without the required immigration visas or permits. “Our operatives immediately conducted a surveillance to verify the report. Once they confirmed the presence of these aliens in the building, a Mission Order to conduct the operations was immediately issued,” he said. BI Intelligence Division Chief Fortunato Manahan Jr. said the 276 were arrested for verification of their travel documents and immigration status. He said the foreigners mostly engaged in online gaming business. “Most were undocumented, and were unable to present any proof showing their status here during the arrest. If proven to be working here without the proper visa, they may be charged for deportation,” Manahan said.Morente commended the Intelligence Division for the series of arrests of illegal aliens in the country, saying the bureau’s intelligence has been working nonstop to catch foreigners who make a mockery of our laws. The BI chief warned that this is only the beginning of more operations against foreigners working without permits. “We are serious about our drive against illegal aliens, and are focusing our energies on arresting those working without the proper documentation, stealing jobs from Filipinos,” Morente said. In 2018, the BI’s Intelligence Division arrested a total of 533 foreign nationals, mostly found to be working without permit. The number is 326% greater than those apprehended in 2017.