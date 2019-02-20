Okada contractor to sue supplier

A major contractor of Okada Philippines will file counter charges against Golden Mile Enterprises, a construction material supplier for allegedly issuing false and malicious information that the latter did not fulfill its agreed contract which appeared in various publications and online news. Finmat International Resources Inc. owner Reynaldo de Jesus denied GME’s allegations that his company was remiss in paying the obligations for the supply of epoxy project worth more than P68 million. In a statement, Finmat claimed that it has already paid P130 million to GME for the completed project performed at the Okada Casino-resort, while the remaining balance of P68 million has yet to be reevaluated and validated by both Finmat and GME. “Not all claims are valid. It is therefore premature and unfair to have it published thru media without hearing the side of FINMAT,” according to De Jesus.He said the information will cause undue damage to the firm’s reputation and standing in the construction industry. While De Jesus admitted that GME has filed a civil case before the Regional Trial Court in Pasig City, the filed court case was not estafa as it appeared in online and publication news. “The imputation of a non-existing crime against Finmat is malicious and libelous. We are contemplating on filing charges against GME and people behind the malicious information,” De Jesus said.