Manila to host confab of liver experts

The City of Manila will host 200 of the world’s top liver experts and more than 4,000 registered foreign and local participants at the 28th Annual Meeting of the Asian Pacific Association for the Study of the Liver February 20 to 24 at the Philippine International Convention Center. Dr. Diana A Payawal, 2019 APASL president, said the five day APASL Manila conference is significant as it returns to the country for the second time after 12 years and comes at a period of heightened global threats and challenges in the prevention, treatment, and control of liver diseases. Payawal said the 200 international experts will discuss various topics on the epidemiology, pathophysiology, diagnosis, and management of various liver diseases, hepatic surgery, liver transplantation, oncology, diagnostic and interventional radiology, hepatopathology, as well as pediatric hepatology. To this end, Dr. Ian Homer Y. Cua, 2019 APASL 2019 secretary general, said the APASL 2019 organizing committee has aptly adopted the conference theme – “Soaring To New Heights In Hepatology” as the Manila conference aims to highlight the current paradigms and future perspectives in the management of liver diseases. A unique feature of APASL 2019 Manila, according to Dr. Janus P. Ong, 2019 scientific committee chair, is the Public Health Forum which will bring together public health professionals from Asia pacific region and the world in one place to discuss the progress and challenges in the regional initiatives to eliminate viral hepatitis.This activity is co-organized with the Coalition for the Eradication of Viral Hepatitis in the Asia Pacific (CEVHAP), Ong said The Asian Pacific Association for the Study of the Liver (APASL) was which established in 1978 in Singapore has grown to become the leading association of professionals interested in the investigation and treatment of liver disease in the Asia Pacific region, Cua said., Cua said the Manila conference will again lift up the APASL platform to bring together clinical practitioners, researchers, and academicians to share ideas, foster and promote the latest scientific advancement and education of hepatology science, exchange of information and the development of consensus, encourage the practice of medicine in liver diseases and also coordinate scientific studies among various scientists and clinicians throughout the region.