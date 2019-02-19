Binay files bill shielding seniors from scammers

posted February 18, 2019 at 10:35 pm by Macon Ramos-Araneta February 18, 2019 at 10:35 pm

Senator Nancy Binay has filed a bill seeking to shield senior citizens from fraudulent schemes of scammers. “It is our duty to protect and free senior citizens from abuse and exploitation of any kind,” Binay said in filing Senate bill No. 2158 entitled “Seniors Fraud Prevention Act.” In her explanatory note, the senator said it is the duty of the State to care for the elderly through just programs of social security. In seeking to protect and promote the welfare of senior citizens, Binay said the Department of Trade and Industry should be directed to establish an advisory office within the Bureau of Trade Regulation and Consumer Protection to assist and support the department in the prevention of fraud and scams targeting seniors’ finances.The advisory office will help the DTI alert consumers about new scams targeting senior citizens and requiring the establishment of an effective complaints system to ensure that reports of fraud are given immediate action. The advisory office shall monitor the market for mail, television, internet and telemarketing fraud including recorded message telephone calls or “robocalls” targeting seniors.

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.