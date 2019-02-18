ALL SECTIONS
Monday February 18, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Senator takes up cudgels for PAO chief

posted February 17, 2019 at 11:40 pm by  Macon Ramos-Araneta
Senator Richard Gordon on Sunday defended Public Attorney’s Office chief Persida Acosta against calls for her to resign for allegedly undermining trust and confidence in the government’s vaccination program amid the measles outbreak. 

Gordon, the Blue Ribbon committee chairperson, rejected the call for Acosta to resign even as he said that there was no proof that the children who were administered the anti-dengue vaccine died from Dengvaxia.

“What if it was investigated and it will come out that they did not die from Dengvaxia? They already turned hysterical so many refused to have the vaccines,”   Gordon said.

He warned that if this would not stop, time will come when even the vaccination program on polio and tuberculosis would decline. 

Gordon said that so far, the Red Cross had reported 98 deaths from measles while the DOH listed 115 deaths. 

Since measles patients have been overflowing in the wards of public hospitals, Gordon said they put up airconditioned hospital tents to accommodate the other children patients so they would not be sharing beds.

On Saturday, Gordon said they had administered vaccines to 800 people including adults.

Meanwhile, based on the Quick count of the DOH-Calabarzon, Regional Director Eduardo Janaido said the total number of reported measles cases as of 8 am Sunday reached 2,328 with 54 deaths.

Records showed there were 284 cases with 7 deaths in Cavite, 325 cases with 6 deaths in Laguna, 236 with one death in Batangas, 1,268 cases with 40 deaths in Rizal and 215 cases in Quezon with one death.​

Topics: Richard Gordon , Public Attorney’s Office , Persida Acosta , Measles , Eduardo Janaido

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementGMA-Working Pillars of the House
StarKaffea

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard