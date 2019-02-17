Quezon City has highest number of apprehended ‘loiterers’

Quezon City topped the list of cities in Metro Manila with the highest number of individuals arrested for violating local ordinances since the government began in June 2018 the campaign against street bystanders or loiterers. Based on the latest accomplishment report from the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), the number of arrest made in Metro Manila reached a total of 740,774 as of 5 am of Feb. 16, 2019. The Quezon City Police District (also known as Central Police District) recorded a total of 436, 578 apprehension since June 2018 followed by the Eastern Police District (EPD) with 139, 436 individuals arrested and Northern Police District (NPD) with 63,506 apprehensions. The eastern part of Metro Manila is composed of cities of San Juan, Marikina, Pasig, and Mandaluyong while the northern part is also known as the Camanava (Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas and Valenzuela) area. Manila Police District (MPD), meanwhile, arrested 57,293 individuals while the Southern Police District (SPD) caught 43,961. The southern part composes the cities of Pasay, Paranaque, Las Pinas, Taguig and Muntinlupa, and the town of Pateros. Of the 740,774, a total of 180,203 persons were arrested for violating the smoking ban and 45, 262 for curfew hours and 40,523 for not wearing upper clothes. Also arrested were 34,968, most of them male, for drinking on the streets, the NCRPO reported. More than 108,000 of those arrested were formally charged in court while a total of 149, 892 were fined with corresponding penalties.President Rodrigo Duterte initiated the campaign in 2018 ordering the police to go against street loiterers or idlers to ensure a peaceful community, especially at night. But the Chief Executive reminded that the police should arrest only those violating municipal or city ordinances like Urinating and Drinking in Public Places, Half Naked, Making Loud Noise, and Curfew of Minors, among others. NCRPO director Guillermo Eleazar assured the public that street bystanders would not be picked up by the police as long as they follow local ordinances on loitering. He said they will continue their police operations to ensure peace and order in the community, especially during this year’s May 13 midterm election period from January to June. Meanwhile, Eleazar had ordered the deployment of more than 14,000 personnel in Metro Manila in connection with the campaign period for senatorial candidates and partylist groups. “We will also increase the frequency of checkpoints in the metropolis to help deter criminal minds in executing their evil designs. On the other hand, I have strict orders to our commanders in the field, to observe proper procedures and professionalism when conducting the checkpoints,” he said. The NCRPO chief also urged the public to report discourteous and abusive police personnel.