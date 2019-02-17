JCI launches public service project

The Junior Chamber International Senate Philippines together with the Department of Transportation and Megawide Corporate Foundation Inc., formally launched “SerBus: A Service to Humanity Project” that provides free bus rides to commuters from Lawton, Baclaran and Pasay going to the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PTIX), and back. The buses (involving six air- conditioned buses year-round five days a week from Monday to Friday) also serve commuters coming from Monumento and going to EDSA, Baclaran and back.

Senate Committee Chairman for Transportation Senator Grace Poe served as the guest speaker for the event. “JCI Senate Philippines has always been known for its love and service to humanity, which is why we are launching this noble project in time for this Love Month is just but proper and fitting,” said JCI Senate Philippine National President Domingo “Jun” Roque Jr. “These free bus rides are our collective expression of love to our fellowmen and to our country the Jaycee way. And we thank Megawide Foundation, Transportation Secretary Art Tugade, and Senator Grace Poe, for joining us in our noble endeavor.” This was echoed by JCISP PR Director and The Outstanding Filipino 2019 Chairman JCI Senator Melandrew T. Velasco who emphasized that service to humanity has always been integral to the programs and projects of JCI. “With the SerBus, Cavite residents and other commuters won’t have to complain anymore about the lack of transportation going to PTIX—or even to shell out the additional expenses,” he said. “They can have a comfortable riding experience with these fully air-conditioned buses.”The formal Serbus launching took place at the Kartilya side of the Bonifacio Shrine beside Manila City Hall and SM Manila from 9AM to 11AM onFebruary 14. Apart from SerBus, JCI Senate Philippines has other equally notable projects for this year such as the annual Search for the Outstanding Filipino Award or the 2019 TOFIL Awards which recognizes citizens 41 years old and above whose achievements are worthy of emulation; loyalty cards that grant JCI Senators special benefits every time they purchase any Unioil products; the massive propagation of JCI Creed Markers inscripted with the JCI Senate Philippines logo in strategic areas all over the country, and a new headquarters building in Quezon City. JCI Senate Philippines also plans to construct waiting sheds along national roads to be littered with “Green Link” trash cans.