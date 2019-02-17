Korean drug smuggler nabbed in Caloocan

Immigration agents and Korean police operatives arrested a Korean fugitive, believed to be a leader of an international drug smuggling syndicate that operates between Korea and the Philippines. The Korean drug trafficker, identified as Lee Yun Sung a.k.a Lee Yun Sung Latayan and wanted by Korean police for drug smuggling, was arrested in an operation in Caloocan city, according to BI-Fugitive Search Unit chief Bobby Raquepo. “Lee is also under the Interpol red notice, meaning he is a high-profile fugitive. He is wanted for distribution of illegal drugs through air freights from the Philippines to Korea,” he said. “As an Interpol red notice, Lee is a high profile fugitive. He is wanted for distribution of illegal drugs through air freights from the Philippines to Korea,” Raquepo added. The South Korean embassy has sought the assistance of the Bureau of Immigration for the immediate arrest of Lee who has been hiding in the country since 2007.Lee arrived in the country on June 4, 2007 but did not renew his visa, thus he was considered an overstaying alien. The Korean drug trafficker also faces three standing warrant of arrests issued by three different courts in Korea for illegal drug smuggling. He is now detained at the BI jail in Taguig and will be deported to face trial in his home country.