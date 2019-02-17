'Hugpong' endorses Espinos in Pangasinan

The Hugpong ng Pagbabago has officially endorsed the candidacy of the team of reelectionists Pangasinan Governor Amado Espino III and his father Congressman Amado Espino Jr. in a campaign sortie held in Urdaneta City. The HNP, headed by presidential daughter and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, held the campaign in Urdaneta despite a pre-organized political rally in Binalonan City last Thursday. Local political group Abante Pangasinan said the HNP snubbed the Binalonan event organized by its Mayor Ramon Guico III, and instead chose to hold the campaign rally in Urdaneta where Duterte endorsed the Espinos and their team alongside the senatorial candidates being supported by the party. Guico is running to represent the Pangasinan 5th district against the Espino patriarch in the May 13 midterm elections. Mayor Guico is an ally of brothers Alaminos City Mayor Arthur Celeste, who is running for the gubernatorial race against the younger Espino; and Bolinao Mayor Arnold Celeste, who is gunning the congressional seat in Pangasinan 1st district against former Department of Transportation undersecretary and former Metro Manila Development Authority general manager Thomas Orbos. During the campaign rally in Urdaneta, Mayor Duterte raised the hands of the Espinos and their team.Police estimated the crowd at about 3,500 and most of the people in the audience wore red shirts. Among the candidates for senator in attendance during the event were reelectionists Senators Sonny Angara and Joseph Victor Ejercito, and former senator Jinggoy Estrada, Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos, journalist Jiggy Manicad and former Presidential Adviser on Political Affairs secretary Francis Tolentino. Pangasinan is being tagged as a vote-rich province and has about 1.8 million voters, the country’s third biggest. The HNP candidates earlier visited Pampanga and Bataan provinces.