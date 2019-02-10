MMDA deploys more men in traffic-bound Balintawak

The Metro Manila Development Authority has started sending additional personnel to man the expected monstrous traffic in the area of Balintawak brought by the ongoing construction of Skyway Stage 3 project. The MMDA and the North Luzon Expressway Corp. are now enforcing a traffic rerouting scheme in the area as the project proponents San Miguel Corp.-Citra Central Expressway Corp. proceeded with the full-blast roadworks this month. MMDA general manager Jose Arturo Garcia Jr. said his agency, in close coordination with private firms and the local government of Quezon City, have deployed more men—composed of traffic patrol officers and marshals—to manage the flow of vehicles within the construction area and alternate routes. “We are appealing for the patience and understanding of the public, but we are also assuring them that MMDA, NLEX, and Skyway teams will exert all efforts to minimize travel delays despite the ongoing construction,” said Garcia. “The NLEX Corp. is extending its support to the project aimed at solving traffic congestion in Metro Manila as it is also one with the government in improving the country’s transport and logistics industry,” said NLEX Corp. chief operating officer Raul Ignacio. The Skyway Stage 3 is the elevated road project of CCEC that will connect the SLEX and NLEX from Buendia, Makati City to Bagong Barrio, Caloocan City crossing the EDSA Balintawak Cloverleaf. The project is expected to be finished on or before December this year. According to CCEC, construction works will be conducted on a kilometer stretch of NLEX Balintawak. This will affect traffic in Balintawak Cloverleaf, Camachile, and Bagong Barrio, including the east and west service roads. To ensure smooth flow of traffic within this area, certain areas of NLEX Balintawak were widened. Furthermore, in their collective efforts to mitigate inconvenience to both NLEX and local road users during Skyway Stage 3’s construction, the MMDA, NLEX, and CCEC are implementing the following traffic rerouting schemes until the end of the year begininng 11 p.m. last Friday.Those from NLEX going to Quezon City may use Smart Connect Interchange heading to Mindanao Avenue. At the Mindanao intersection, turn right going to Quezon City to destination. Meanwhile, private cars, vans, PUJs from Quirino Highway bound for EDSA via Camachile are advised to head to Camachile Flyover, turn right towards West Service Road then turn right at EDSA. For PUJs, they should take a U-turn at Biglang Awa, turn right at Cloverleaf to A. Bonifacio (to Blumentritt) or take the southeast loop to return to Novaliches. As trucks from Quirino Highway going to A. Bonifacio will not be allowed at Camachile, they are advised to head towards Mindanao Avenue then turn left at NLEX Mindanao entry going to Smart Connect Interchange towards NLEX southbound. The same scheme goes for trucks from Congressional to A. Bonifacio/Port Area. For private cars and vans from EDSA Muñoz to Port Area, head to Monumento crossing Balintawak Cloverleaf, turn left at De Jesus Street, head straight to C3 then at the C3 intersection, turn right to Port Area. Aside from closing some lanes at NLEX Balintawak, the plan also includes closing the ramp from EDSA northbound to A. Bonifacio. The NLEX management pointed out that private vehicles from NLEX going Balintawak southbound will have the option to choose their preferred routes, PUJs and UV Express units will follow their specific routes, while buses will keep on their designated franchise routes. On the other hand, trucks coming from NLEX will not be rerouted. Directional traffic signs will also be put up at strategic locations to better guide motorists. Real-time traffic updates at the NLEX will be posted on electronic variable message signs and announced via social media accounts. “We are hoping that with all these preparations in place, our motorists and commuters can plan their trips ahead and reach their destinations safe and on time,” Garcia said.