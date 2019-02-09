Governor bats for 'Inaul' in fashion

Inaul fabric being woven in red and blue yarns on loom sets. Nash B. Maulana

Buluan, Maguindanao—This province hopes the country’s circle of fashion designers for gowns worn to international beauty pageants would help push its colorful “Inaul” loom-woven fabric to foreign markets of trademark designs and trends.Maguindanao Gov. Esmael G. Mangudadatu opened here the weeklong Maguindanao Inaul Festival on Feb. 7 before thousands of residents, who shared his optimism that the fabric will land in the international market. Festive activities and shows—including motocross, rodeo, culinary art contest, town products expo showcases, beauty pageant, and a rock concert featuring the bands Yano and Bamboo—will run up to Feb. 14. Mangudadatu says he has been discussing with renowned fashion designer Rene Salud, whose creations in the trade include the Inaul gowns worn by the 2016 Miss Universe pageant contestants in one of their fashion walks. The Inaul Festival Theme this year is “Weaving Maguindanao Strengths Towards Globalization.” Bai Ayesha M. Dilangalen, regional tourism secretary of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, led a delegation to showcase the Inaul cloth at a global trade forum in Berlin, Germany last year. Reigning Miss Universe Catriona Gray has also asked her 4.5 million followers on Twitter for recommendations on what beauty trends and looks she could try over the next few days for the upcoming Fashion Week in New York. Responding to this, Maguindanao has requested the holder of Catriona’s gown tape statistics so she may include an Inaul Gown into her array of choices during the New York event, which also started Feb. 7. Mangudadatu has also posted an open invitation on video “to explore Maguindanao, which is MagandaNOW, and experience Inaul.” Gray, the 67th Miss Universe and the fourth from the Philippines since 1969, also met Kelsey Merritt, the Filipina Victoria’s Secret model, in New York, both women said on Twitter.Inaul has 20 known original designs, and some of these are traditionally labeled, such as “Binaludto” (rainbow), “Makabimban” (stripes), “Panigabi” (taro), “Sinodengan”, “Matampuhay-seko”, “Kawang” and “Sinukipan” and “Binaludan” (wave-like). The fine tradition of Inaul loom-weaving is a precolonial art founded in cultural connects among old indigenous nations, with its literally long yarn of trade stories to tell. Katidtuan, a riverside village about 10 kilometers upstream of the present-day Cotabato City, was once the leading weaving community of the colorful Inaul fabric. Babo Hadja Rokaya Ginaid, of an Iranun family of weavers and Inaul traders in Katidtuan, recalls her late husband sailed to Malaysian territories to import the sutra thread in large quantities. Historically, Ternatan Princess Kyai Chili Goliro-ma-lamo Rajaguna came to Maguindanao in 1720 to shop for the Inaul made in Katidtuan at the Padian sa Salimbao (Port Market of Salimbao). Datu Umar Maya, grandson of Maguindanao Sultan Muhammad Barahaman, spotted the pretty princess at the trade port of Salimbao (known as Padian sa Salimbao now part of Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao). They fell in love at first-sight and the two were soon married. The Princess was the daughter of Paduka Sri Sultan Said Fathu’llah ibni al-Marhum Sultan Mandar Shah of Ternate in the present-day Indonesia. In its earliest form, Inaul is made of thread called Sutra—which brings the story back to its origin. Coming along with Sharif Kabunsuan, the earliest Inaul weavers from Sumbawa (probably escaping persecution by imperial explorers) settled in Katidtuan. The natives of Katidtuan were also among the first to meet the Sharif in Tinundan. Both riverside villages are now part of Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao.