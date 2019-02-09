Negrense wins Feb. 7 lotto draw worth P18 million — PCSO chief

“Congratulations to the newest millionaire of Lotto 6/42 who matched all six winning number combination of 14,23, 18, 27, 07, 40 drawn on Thursday night, February 7. The winner got the P18,836,826 jackpot prize, the third millionaire for the said game and 12th millionaire for 2019,” Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) General Manager Alexander Balutan announced on Friday. He said the winner bought the Lotto ticket in Negros Occidental. Of the 12 millionaires, three came from Lotto 6/42, three from Mega Lotto 6/45, three from Super Lotto 6/49, one from Grand Lotto 6/55, and two from Ultra Lotto 6/58 who shared a total of P554,177,598 for January and February. “2019 is indeed a lucky year for our gaming public. Tamang-tama, kakatapos lang ng Chinese New Year. Eh ‘di ba Year of the Pig this year? Sabi nila, this is a year of fortune and luck! Sana nga,” said Balutan. The chances of winning in the lotto draws are one in 5,245,786 for Lotto 6/42; one in 8,145,060 for Mega Lotto 6/45; one in 13,983,816 for Super Lotto 6/49; one in 28,989,675 for Grand Lotto 6/55; and one in 40,475,358 for Ultra Lotto 6/58.For January, Balutan reported a P1,930,393,950 overall sales for Lotto and digit games, which is 30 percent lower compared to the same period last year. “As I said, we won’t be expecting much, much higher revenues this year. Hindi na gaanong tataas. Baka nga mag-plateau na ang sales natin. Ma-maintain lang natin ‘yung P63.55 billion o umangat lang ng konti eh matindi na ‘yun. There is no possibility na ma-i-angat pa natin ang kakayahan natin. Kakalap pa tayo ng pondo through our gaming,” said Balutan. Earlier, Balutan said that this year, the agency is eyeing mobile or text betting to boost the market penetration up to 70 percent. “We will re-consider and review the games and introduce a new one. You see, the lifeblood of PCSO is in the introduction of new games. Lotto sales has plateaued over the past eight years. We need a new game hopefully to be launched this year,” said Balutan.