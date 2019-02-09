Sinaloa Cartel now in PH, Duterte warns

The Sinaloa Cartel has entered the Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte said on Friday, warning that he will kill Filipinos who will associate themselves with the infamous Mexico-based drug trafficking syndicate. In his speech during the Peace and Order Summit for Barangay Officials in Legazpi City, Albay, the President said the international drug syndicate has entered the country, expressing frustration anew over the illegal drug trade. “Shabu is the commodity for the poor. Cocaine, which is for rich people, also enters the scene. The Golden Triangle is here, the Sinaloa of Mexico is here. They are establishing ties worldwide,” Duterte said. “I don’t really have a choice, except to declare war and kill them. Don’t let your guard down when we see each other,” he added. The President then warned possible Filipino associates of the drug cartel. “If you are a Filipino associate, just carry your business well. If I found out about it, say goodbye to your family. You will die, I will assure you,” he said. “I will stalk you and find the opportunity to make you happy.”In July 2018, Duterte confirmed the active existence of Sinaloa’s presence in the country. “I believe, I have to confirm it that the Sinaloa Cartel from Mexico has entered our country because there’s plenty of cocaine and it’s being sold at an affordable rate. Now there’s shabu, and shabu is just P200. That’s what makes it painful,” he said. Established during the 1980s, Sinaloa is known for international drug trafficking, money laundering, and committing organized crimes. The cartel, which is primarily based in the city of Culiacán, Sinaloa, has operations in the Mexican states of Baja California, Durango, Sonora, and Chihuahua.