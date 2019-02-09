US gov’t lauds BI on drive vs RSOs

posted February 08, 2019 at 10:40 pm by Vito Barcelo February 08, 2019 at 10:40 pm

The United States government has commended the Bureau of Immigration (BI) for preventing the entry of a large number of American registered sex offenders (RSOs) into the Philippines last year. Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente disclosed that the BI was recently awarded a certificate of commendation by the US Embassy in Manila for registering the second highest number of excluded American RSOs throughout the world in 2018. The highest number of intercepted RSOs was reportedly posted by Mexico, which is situated right below the US’ southwestern borders.“I commend our officers deployed at our ports of entry for a job well done. Because of your vigilance and alertness, you were able to turn away these sex offenders to protect fellow Filipinos from possible exploitation,” Morente said in a statement. The US embassy’s citation specifically commended the BI’s port operations division (POD) as well as the airport operations section (AOS), travel control and enforcement unit (TCEU), and border control and enforcement unit (BCIU), which are all under the POD, for successfully implementing the “Angel Watch” program in the country’s ports.

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.