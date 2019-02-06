Frontrunning Poe says she’s ‘running scared’

Senator Grace Poe

Despite consistently occupying the No. 1 spot in election surveys, Senator Grace Poe admitted that she is ‘running scared.’ “You’re human, you feel flattered, and it’s very heartwarming that people continue to trust you. What I’m doing is I’m not being kampante about any of this,” she said in an interview with ANC’s Headstart.“I’m not relaxed, not assured, no, you run as if, as Senator Loren [Legarda], who was also number one and twice, says, you’re running scared all the time,” she added. Poe said that while “it’s good to be number one, the challenge is also there to be able to maintain that and “there are a lot of viable and very popular candidates in this race.”Poe is seeking reelection after serving her first term in 2013. The senator said she is supporting her colleagues who are seeking reelection and several other candidates, whom she said deserve to be in the Senate.