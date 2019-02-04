Gaming bill seen clearing House plenary

The House of Representatives was expected to approve on third and final reading a bill seeking to strengthen and expand the authority of the Games and Amusement Board to supervise other forms of international amusement events and online cockfighting betting before its sine adjournment this week. Last week, the committee on games and amusement approved on second reading House Bill No. 8910, a consolidation of HB No. 4843 filed by the late Ako Bicol representative Rodel Batocabe and Quezon City Rep. Winston Castelo, and HB No. 6983 filed by Abra Rep. Joseph Sto. Niño Bernos. The supervision of professional sports and betting on horse-racing is now under the GAB, a government agency under the Office of the President chaired by former Palawan governor and lawmaker Abraham Kahlil Mitra with Commissioners Mario Masanguid and Eduard Trinidad. Mitra thanked the House of Representatives, saying the original measure also included the supervision to international beauty pageants, concerts and maintenance of theme parks.The measure, if passed into law, would expand the powers of GAB for the enforcement of laws relevant to professional sports in connection with the developments of new forms of professional sports and modes of betting systems because of the new technology. It would also provide GAB with the mandate to regulate the proliferation of internet-based betting system for cockfighting.