House to see passage of ROTC bill

Congress under the leadership of House Speaker Gloria Arroyo is set to work on the approval of the proposed law that would revive the mandatory Reserved Officers Training Corps (ROTC) for grades 11 and 12 in public and private schools this week. Arroyo batted for the passage of House Bill No. 5113, principally filed by Deputy Speaker and Batangas Rep. Raneo Abu, to support President Rodrigo Duterte’s advocacy to protect the sovereignty of the country through the revival of the training course. Cebu Rep. Ramon Durano VI, committee on basic education and culture chairperson, sponsored the measure last Jan. 30. Abu said he expects the bill’s approval on third and final reading on Feb. 6. “We hope to pass the measure this week before we go on break,” he said. “The approval of the substitute bill was prioritized by the leadership of former President and Speaker Gloria Arroyo as the mandatory ROTC bill was classified as a priority bill of the President,” he added. The measure would amend Republic Act No. 7077 or the Citizen Armed Forces of the Philippines Reservist Act. The following students, however will be exempted from the requirement, if the bill becomes law: Those physically or psychologically unfit as certified by the AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) Surgeon General or his authorized medical officer; Those who have undergone or are undergoing similar military training;Those who were chosen by their school to serve as the school’s varsity players in sports competitions; Those exempted from training for valid reasons as approved by the Department of National Defense. The bill also provides for an advance ROTC program in tertiary institutions which shall be governed by section 40 of Republic Act 4077. It mandates the secretary of National Defense, in consultation with the Department of Education and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority to prescribe the organization and operational manual of ROTC units in public and private educational institutions. At the same time, the bill provides incentives for undergoing the ROTC program. It mandates graduates of basic ROTC who have completed a four-year baccalaureate degree shall be considered first level Civil Service eligible whereas graduates of advance ROTC who have finished a four-year degree shall be considered a second level civil service eligible in the civil service. Graduates of Basic ROTC shall be eligible for commissionship or lateral entry and enlistment in the AFP, Philippine National Police, Coast Guard, Bureau of Fire Protection, and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology. Students undergoing basic and advance ROTC are provided with free hospitalization in any government hospital in case of accident or injury during the training.