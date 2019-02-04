PhilHealth sets roads shows to mark 24th year

The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation’s celebration of its 24 years in service will highlight simultaneous road shows entitled “PhilHealth Forward” in Pampanga, Laguna, Cebu, and General Santos City on February 14. The PhilHealth Forward features new services and benefits for its members, recent innovations, best practices of PhilHealth offices, and new tieups with various stakeholders, among others. “As we move to our 24th year, PhilHealth’s spirit continues to soar high as we prepare ourselves to the coming of the UHC. Our commitment to the health of the Filipino remains strong which is the very essence of our existence,” said PhilHealth Acting President and CEO Dr. Roy B. Ferrer. He noted that PhilHealth extremely values the contributions of key partners “who have had a significant part on our laudable performance the previous year. It is but proper that we give them tribute for their contributions to the overall success of PhilHealth.” PhilHealth was created in 1995 with the passage of Republic Act 7875 or the National Health Insurance Act of 1995. The nation is also observing the National Health Insurance Program Month by virtue of Proclamation 1400, s. 2007, aimed at stimulating public awareness of social health insurance issues, and encouraging its partners nationwide to fulfill their roles that will lead to its success. As the country awaits another milestone with the imminent passage of Universal Health Care (UHC) into law, this year’s commemoration shall have the theme “PhilHealth @ 24: Tungo sa Kalusugan Para sa Lahat” (Toward Health for All). A stage musical contest will also be held as part of the employee engagement activities through the showcase of talents.Talents from various regional offices will vie for the coveted title, the championship round of which is expected to happen on the second week of March in Manila. As the most trusted social protection agency in the country, PhilHealth will also hold a corporate social responsibility initiative with select charitable institutions at different sites in the country. A special press event dubbed “Kapihan with Media” will also be held for key PhilHealth officers to announce various developments at the state health insurance agency in the run up to the UHC. A Health Care Financing Summit will also be held on the second week of March. This collaborative engagement entitled “Multiple Lenses, One Collective Action on Health Financing: A Framework for Action” is expected to draw needed strategies at different levels and seek collective actions for the effective implementation of UHC. Part of this event is recognition rites to honor outstanding stakeholders and partners.