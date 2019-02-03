Philippines readies homecoming for Catriona

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray ​

A homecoming fit for a queen is what awaits Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray when she returns to the Philippines in February.Gray, who resides in New York City during her reign, has been fulfilling her duties as Miss Universe and is set to fly back to the country on Feb. 20. Alongside her Binibining Pilipinas family, Gray will hold activities with select media and VIP guests, and participate in charitable activities with the BPCI Chairman, Mrs. Stella Marquez Araneta. Gray’s philanthropic work and passion to give back remains a priority among her role this year as Miss Universe. Her return to the Philippines will provide an opportunity to visit and support organizations close to her heart such as LoveYourself, an organization focused on advocating for HIV/Aids education and testing; and Smile Train, an international charity that supports 100 percent-free cleft repair surgery and care for children in underprivileged communities. Additionally, Gray is expected to make a visit to Tondo, Manila where she has since supported Young Focus Philippines to provide access to education for children living in the area. A highlight of Gray’s return to the Philippines will be the Grand Homecoming Parade that will provide fans and all Filipinos the opportunity to see and support Miss Universe through their attendance. The Grand Parade will take the reigning Miss Universe to the streets of Manila and Makati on Feb. 21. Gray will again be welcomed with a homecoming parade at the Araneta Center on Feb. 23.Gray will return to the Smart Araneta Coliseum where her journey to the Miss Universe crown began when she became a Binibining Pilipinas Queen. A fan appreciation event will be held during her time here for fans and supporters. Additionally, people can expect a celebration as grand as the one given to Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, who ended a four-decade hiatus for the Philippines in the pageant. While Pia rode a float that resembled her blue crown during her homecoming parade in 2016, Filipinos and fans everywhere are already anticipating what the iconic float for Catriona’s Metro Manila and Araneta Center parades will be. With her crown-clinching performance on the Miss Universe stage, her now world-famous “lava walk,” and slow-mo turn, Ibong Adarna and Mt. Mayon inspired gowns, as well as a memorable final word that encouraged seeing the silver lining in every situation, Catriona has captured not just the crown, but the hearts of millions of people worldwide. Catriona Gray’s grand homecoming is supported and spearheaded by The Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. and the Araneta Center.