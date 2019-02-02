LLDA issues notices vs. Bay polluters

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources through the Laguna Lake Development Authority has issued a notice of violation against the Government Service Insurance System in Pasay City’s Roxas Boulevard as one of the major polluters of Manila Bay.
The LLDA also issued ex-parte orders and notices of violation against
Sogo Hotel, Makchang Korean Restaurant and 2Blue Realty Corp. in Manila’s Malate area; Peak Motors Phils. Inc. and Cebuana Lhuillier Building in Pasay City’s Roxas Boulevard; Robinsons Land Corp. in Manila’s Ermita, and Rizal Park Hotel in Manila’s T.M. Kalaw for water pollution.
Other notices of violation were issued to Billion Building or Philippine Billion Real Estate Development Corp., Smart Land
Resources, Malate Bayview Mansion, Makchang Korean Restaurant, 2Blue Realthy Corp., Cebuana Lhuillier Building and Summit Ice Inc. for
violation of the provisions in Republic Act 4850 for their failure to secure LLDA clearance and/or discharge permit.