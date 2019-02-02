LTFRB suspends 10 Jumbo Trans units

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board on Friday ordered a preventive suspension against 10 bus units of Jumbo Transport Inc.
Chairman Martin Delgra said the agency will summon the bus operator to determine the cause of the road mishap involving one of the bus firm’s units on the Subic-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEx) that killed five passengers and injured over 40 others.
The order takes effect after 30 days upon receipt of notice.
Saying the bus firm’s franchise was legitimate and its insurance coverage was active, the kin of those killed in the vehicular accident would receive P400,000, while the bus company’s insurance company would foot the bill the medical expenses of the injured persons.
Five people were killed and scores were wounded when the Jumbo tourist bus rammed into an 18-wheel truck along the SCTEx in Santiago last Jan. 31 at 5:20 a.m.