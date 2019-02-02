PCSO: 2 millionaires in a row

“It's two millionaires in a row for Super Lotto 6/49–a rare and lucky streak.” This was how Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office general manager Alexander Balutan described the Lotto draw phenomenon happening recently. There is one in 13,983,816 for winning the Super Lotto 6/49; but winners hit the jackpot on Jan. 27 and 29, consecutively. “It is indeed a lucky start for year for our lotto patrons,” Balutan said in a statement. For January alone, PCSO gave away a total of P522,039,761 in jackpot prizes for the different Lotto games, which was shared by nine Lotto winners. On Tuesday, Jan. 29, a lone winner guessed the winning combination of 11-34-30-10-07-21. Earlier, on Sunday, Jan. 27, another lotto winner got the winning number combination of 11-41-03-20-47-22.Each will be taking the P15,840,000.00 pegged as jackpot prize during the draws. Last Tuesday’s winner purchased the ticket at a lotto outlet in Imus, Cavite; while Sunday’s winner purchased the ticket at a lotto outlet in Dagat-Dagatan, Navotas, Metro Manila. Of the nine jackpot winners, three hit the jackpot in the Super Lotto 6/49; two from the Ultra Lotto 6/58; two from Lotto 6/42; one from Grand Lotto 6/55, and one from the Mega Lotto 6/45 draw. The chances of winning in the lotto draws are one in 5,245,786 for Lotto 6/42; one in 8,145,060 for Mega Lotto 6/45; one in 13,983,816 for Super Lotto 6/49; one in 28,989,675 for Grand Lotto 6/55; and 1 in 40,475,358 for Ultra Lotto 6/58.