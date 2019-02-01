Gordon blasts ‘absentee’ senators

Senator Richard Gordon hit some members of both the Senate Minority Bloc and Senate bloc, especially reelectionists, for their absences which he claimed have been causing the delay in the enactment into law of some important legislative measures. He also expressed sympathy towards Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, who was usually left alone in interpellating a proposed bill. “We have not tackled the minimum age for criminal responsibility or liability, but we can do that on Monday. Unfortunately, the minority leader has gone and I really feel for him,” said Gordon after delivering his sponsorship speech on Senate Bill 2195. The bill seeks to authorize courts to require community service instead of imprisonment as penalties for arrested minors or those of legal age. After his speech, he asked for a manifestation from Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III before strongly criticizing his colleagues. “It’s a pity that Frank Drilon is always alone when we have other minority senators. Our jobs here in the Senate were delayed. We are sacrificing here, the Senate president, the majority floor leader, and me,” he said. Gordon said that while they work until night time, others were not around which resulted to their failure to pass laws in the Senate. “,” he said. Gordon said that if other minority senators would attend the Senate sessions, they can help Drilon whom he described as already growing old. He added that the Senate might also be blamed if something bad happens to Drilon. Aside from the measures that cannot be immediately addressed, Gordon said public funds paid to senators to craft and pass laws were being wasted. “So if that’s the case, we cannot achieve something here. We will be questioning the quorum. I don’t want to raise that Mr. President because that is tradition and that is part of our rules,” he said.In appealing to everyone concerned, Gordon reminded them to go slow. He said the Senate is a place where debate is necessary. “Whether you vote, disagree with the proposal coming out of a committee, you should allow it to find air in the Senate. It is there where we can debate,” said Gordon. In further attacking “absentee senators,” the veteran lawmaker urged them not to run in the Senate if they don’t want to debate. “Eh biruin nyo mabibinbin yong batas dahil ayaw natin baka magalit daw ang tao sa kanila,” he said. “We should not be directly saying this to fellow senators, but we make sacrifices here. The Senate President, the Senate Majority Leader, yours truly — all of us work here until night time, but the others are not here. We cannot finish our work that way,” he added. The senator also slammed those who are apparently prioritizing their campaigns. He said some senators may be better off campaigning now. “We are hoping that these proposed measures are passed and we could finish more work. So let’s ask forgiveness from our friends,” he said. He said some senators may be better off campaigning now. “Here is JV, he is not campaigning,” said Gordon, referring to Ejercito who is seeking reelection in the upcoming May 2019 midterm polls. After he aired his sentiments, Gordon asked for patience and understanding from Sotto. “I only said what is in my heart and mind,” he said. Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri agreed with Gordon, saying he is hoping for consideration from their colleagues. He said there are many major measures that they want to take up, and “we’re hoping to get the consideration of our colleagues.”