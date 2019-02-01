‘SerBus to humanity’ project inked by JCI, DOTr, Megawide

MOA SIGNING. JCI Senate Philippines president Dominador Roque (center), Megawide Foundation president Manuel Louie Ferrer and Transportation Undersecretary Mark Richmund de Leon who represented DOTr Secretary Art Tugade sign the memorandum of agreement on the deployment of six air-conditioned buses that will provide free transport service year-round going to PITX and from designated pickup points.

Stressing that service to humanity is the best work of life, the Junior Chamber International Senate Philippines has signed a Memorandum of Agreement with the Department of Transportation and Megawide Corporate Foundation Inc. to provide free bus rides at designated areas going to the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange.Dubbed as the “SerBus: A Service to Humanity Project,” public commuters who are going to and from Lawton, Baclaran and Pasay can get free rides to PTIX including those coming from Monumento and going to EDSA, Baclaran and back also get their free share of rides. “This noble project is anchored on one of the six tenets of JCI and we thank Megawide Foundation and Transportation Secretary Art Tugade for partnering with us that will surely help many of our riding public using the six air conditioned Serbus,” says JCI Senate Philippine national president Domingo “Jun” Roque Jr. “We plan to officially launch this in time for Valentine’s Day as our collective expression of love and service to our fellowmen.” Aside from SerBus, JCI Senate Philippines has other equally noble projects and programs this year among them: loyalty cards that will provide JCI Senators special benefits every time the card is presented during purchase of participating Unioil products; the massive propagation of JCI Creed Markers in key strategic areas all over the country inscripted with JCI Senate Philippines logo; the yearly search for Outstanding Filipino Award or the TOFIL Awards that recognizes Filipinos above 41 whose “exemplary achievements have contributed to public welfare and community building worthy of emulation”; the construction of anew JCI Senate Headquarters building; the construction of waiting sheds along national roads to be adorned with “Green Link” trash cans.Meanwhile, the JCI Senate Philippines has strongly condemned the dastardly bombing in Jolo, Sulu that left 21 people dead and scores wounded inside the Jolo cathedral last Jan. 27. In a statement, it said: “In line with our conviction that the earth’s great treasure lies in human personality, the JCI Senate Philippines extends its sincere sympathy and solidarity to the families of the victim and to our comrade JCI Senator and incumbent Jolo Mayor Hussin Amin. “Some of them who died and injured are my close associates. We are condemning in the highest degree the evil motives of the dastardly perpetrators,” texted Mayor Amin to his fellow JCI Senators last Sunday. In a show of solidarity to the people of Jolo, the Philippine Jaycees Senate Foundation, Inc. chaired by Jun Sevilla, JCI Senators Ding Wenceslao and Jun Montuerto have launched Tabang Jolo Humanitarian Fund that has so far generated close to P300,000.00 from JCI Senators. Interested generous parties may deposit their help to Philippine Jaycees Senate Foundation Inc. SA# 007-3-00770888-3