PH notches 36, up from 34 in corruption index

The Philippines’ score in the 2018 Corruption Perceptions Index of Transparency International improved slightly, compared to 2017, according to the regional director of the agency. The Philippines got a score of 36 in 2018, tied with Albania, Bahrain, Colombia, Tanzania, and Thailand, up by two points from 34 in 2017, Alejandro Salas, Transparency International's regional director told Rappler. The Philippines also ranked higher in 2018, jumping 12 notches from 111th in 2017 to 99th out of 180 countries, he added. Transparency International, an international non-governmental organization based in Berlin, Germany, was founded in 1993 with its nonprofit purpose aimed at taking action to combat global corruption with civil societal anti-corruption measures and to prevent criminal activities arising from corruption. The global watchdog said in its report released Tuesday that efforts against corruption had "stalled" in most countries, and corruption had "undermined democracy" worldwide. Rappler quoted Salas as saying in an email the slight improvement was "probably due to the strong stance the government has taken against corruption and mainly reflected in less tolerance towards corrupt individuals and more punishment." But he noted the Philippines' score was "still far from the Asia Pacific regional average of 44" and was the same score the country got in 2013 under the previous administration. "Unfortunately, the message is clear, little has changed even as political speeches and some strong hand measures make a lot of noise, the reality still seems to be that day-to-day life for the people in the country does not see much change and corruption remains a big challenge," Salas said. While he added that "some developments are taking place" during the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte, "particularly when we talk about a strong hand and punishment against the corrupt," Salas said an effective anti-corruption strategy "needs to be comprehensive and can't be based on only one tactic, like punishment in this case." The progress of anti-corruption efforts, Salas told Rappler, "can only be achieved and sustained, if there is a combination of building and strengthening of democratic institutions, fair and non-politicized punishment, and openness to citizen and journalism participation and engagement."The trait that top-ranking countries in the CPI mostly share, he said, "is the strength of their institutions that can perform their jobs. It is not about being rich or poor, being in the north or the south, it is about institutions performing their jobs freely and effectively." Salas stressed the importance of making anti-corruption efforts state policy. "No one has the monopoly of fighting corruption. No single government or actor, even President Duterte with his strong hand, will get rid of corruption on his own. People need to be in the driver’s seat, as it will take many years and many governments to see substantive progress." In its 2018 report on the CPI, Transparency International said the "continued failure" of most countries to significantly stop corruption "is contributing to a crisis of democracy around the world." The watchdog group noted that more than two-thirds of countries scored below 50 in the 2018 index. Patricia Moreira, managing director of Transparency International, said that with many democracies under threat, often by leaders with authoritarian or populist tendencies, "we need to do more to strengthen checks and balances and protect citizens' rights." "Corruption chips away at democracy to produce a vicious cycle, where corruption undermines democratic institutions and, in turn, weak institutions are less able to control corruption," Moreira added. A cross analysis of the CPI with different global democracy indices also showed "a link between corruption and the health of democracies," said Transparency International.