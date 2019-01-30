ALL SECTIONS
JV urges companies to hire retired employees

posted January 29, 2019 at 10:50 pm by  Macon Ramos-Araneta
Senator JV Ejercito has urged private companies to hire retired workers who are still physically and mentally fit to work.

He said private firms should allot a certain percentage of their manpower requirement for retirees who are still looking for jobs.

“Retirees, who are mostly senior citizens, possess vast experience, technical know-how, and expertise in their respective fields. They acquired these through long years of working hard. If they are willing to work, with a healthy mind and body, they should be given employment because they are assets,” he said in a statement.

Ejercito’s call for the “rehiring” of retirees is part of his “zero- unemployment” advocacy.

He said that although separated from work because they have reached the mandatory retirement age, retirees could still perform and contribute to the growth of the companies and industries that would employ them.

“Companies should give retirees the opportunity to put to use their wisdom, craftsmanship, and industry. Puwede silang i-hire on a part-time or project assignment basis. Ginagawa ito sa ibang bansa and employers are finding it cost effective,” Ejercito said. 

He added that older workers have lower absenteeism. Older workers tend to be more punctual and have a better commitment to quality. If retirees remain unemployed and idle, they deteriorate faster and become burden to their families and the community.”

Topics: JV Ejercito , manpower requirement , “zero- unemployment” advocacy

