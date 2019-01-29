DOJ orders 3 policemen to answer murder raps

The Department of Justice on Monday ordered the three police officers implicated in the death of Quezon City Prosecutor Rogelio Velasco to submit their response to complaints filed against them by the National Bureau of Investigation. The DOJ, through Senior State Prosecutor Peter Ong, gave respondents Senior Police Officer 2 (SPO2) Rodante Sicat Laimarmo, PO3 Arthur Yasonio Lucy and PO1 Jose Lunar Mercado until Feb. 19 to file their counter-affidavits. After submission of counter-affidavits, complainants will have up to March 11 to submit a reply. Ong also gave the parties up to March 25 to submit a rejoinder if they would still deem it necessary. After which, Ong said the case would be deemed submitted for resolution. Velasco was shot to death on May 11, 2018 along Don Antonio Street, Barangay Holy Spirit in Quezon City. He was driving his red Toyota Innova when a white Toyota Innova with plate number XNR 256 blocked his path and four armed men stepped out and fired at the victim. Velasco was rushed to the East Avenue Medical Center but was declared dead on arrival due to multiple gunshot wounds.Death Investigation Division Investigation Agent Ariel Ross Calub said they were able to identify the suspects based on witnesses’ testimonies and closed circuit television footages. According to him, based on the CCTV footage, the suspects met inside the Quezon City Memorial Circle. Some of the suspects were onboard the white Toyota Innova while others came from a black Toyota Fortuner. From Quezon City Circle, Calub said the suspects left some 15 to 20 minutes prior to the crime. Velasco was the first prosecutor attacked in 2018, but he was the 7th victim since October 2016.