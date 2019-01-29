ALL SECTIONS
Tuesday January 29, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

DOJ orders 3 policemen to answer murder raps

posted January 28, 2019 at 11:40 pm by  Rey E. Requejo
The Department of Justice on Monday ordered the three police officers implicated in the death of Quezon City Prosecutor Rogelio Velasco to submit their response to complaints filed against them by the National Bureau of Investigation.

The DOJ, through Senior State Prosecutor Peter Ong, gave respondents Senior Police Officer 2 (SPO2) Rodante Sicat Laimarmo, PO3 Arthur Yasonio Lucy and PO1 Jose Lunar Mercado until Feb. 19 to file their counter-affidavits.

After submission of counter-affidavits, complainants will have up to March 11 to submit a reply. 

Ong also gave the parties up to March 25 to submit a rejoinder if they would still deem it necessary. After which, Ong said the case would be deemed submitted for resolution.

Velasco was shot to death on May 11, 2018 along Don Antonio Street, Barangay Holy Spirit in Quezon City.

He was driving his red Toyota Innova when a white Toyota Innova with plate number XNR 256 blocked his path and four armed men stepped out and fired at the victim.

Velasco was rushed to the East Avenue Medical Center but was declared dead on arrival due to multiple gunshot wounds.

Death Investigation Division Investigation Agent Ariel Ross Calub said they were able to identify the suspects based on witnesses’ testimonies and closed circuit television footages.

According to him, based on the CCTV footage, the suspects met inside the Quezon City Memorial Circle. 

Some of the suspects were onboard the white Toyota Innova while others came from a black Toyota Fortuner.

From Quezon City Circle, Calub said the suspects left some 15 to 20 minutes prior to the crime.

Velasco was the first prosecutor attacked in 2018, but he was the 7th victim since October 2016.

Topics: Department of Justice , Rogelio Velasco , National Bureau of Investigation , Peter Ong

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementKPPI
StarKaffea

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard