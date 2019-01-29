BOC, PDEA partner to prevent entry of prohibited drugs

The Customs bureau has forged a partnership with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency to prevent the entry of prohibited substance at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, the country’s main gateway. Drug trafficking remains the serious concern of the government under the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte. Shabu, marijuana, and ecstasy are the top three narcotics distributed in the streets and these prohibited substances are manufactured by Chinese, Taiwanese and Mexican drug syndicates, according to PDEA. Customs and PDEA agents are now conducting intense inspection and screening to ensure all air parcels, baggage and shipments arriving in the airport are cleared from any illegal substances and unauthorized import of other controlled chemicals. NAIA Customs collector Carmelita Talusan said canine narcotic units also bolstered security and has been sweeping in Central Mail Exchange Center, DHL, FedEx, CargoHaus and all other bonded warehouses in NAIA where goods are stored.Since Aug. 30, 2017, Customs has also been very proactive and relentless in its effort to combat the smuggling of illegal drugs. The bureau was able to intercept an estimated P3.436 billion worth of illegal drugs and arrested a total of 23 drug personalities. Talusan said Customs continues to strengthen its coordination with other regulating agencies to secure the Philippine borders and protect the environment from illegal wildlife traders, illegal entry of drugs and other prohibited goods, among others. “The Bureau of Customs is very much on board in the country’s war against drugs and we will exert our efforts to continue protecting our nation and prevent the use of our ports in the smuggling of illegal drugs into the country,” said Talusan.