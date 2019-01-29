DICT to provide cameras for Manila Bay rehab

The Department of Information and Communications Technology will provide closed-circuit television cameras and monitoring sensors for the rehabilitation of the Manila Bay. DICT Acting Secretary Eliseo Rio Jr. said that sensors would be used for monitoring the water pollution level in the bay. “The coliform content of the Manila Bay is around 300 million [MPN] per 100 mL and it should be reduced to 100 MPN only. What can the DICT do about this? We will be putting up sensors here so that the coliform level can be monitored by the Office of Secretary Cimatu,” Rio said in his speech during the launching of the Manila Bay rehabilitation program on Sunday. CCTV cameras may be used by the Department of the Interior and Local Government for the apprehension of people dumping wastes into the Manila Bay. “In coordination with DILG, we will put up CCTV cameras to help the DILG Secretary catch litterers. The important thing here that DICT can provide is connectivity, so that this information would reach the command and control systems of the DILG, Philippine National Police,” Rio said.Around 5,000 volunteers participated in a solidarity walk from Quirino Grandstand to Rajah Sulayman Park to start the Manila Bay rehabilitation program on Sunday. PNA Multisectoral groups, stakeholders, officials and personnel of government agencies, religious groups, academe, students and other non-government organizations attended the event to show their cooperation in the Save Manila Bay project. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources and other government agencies collaborate to rehabilitate Manila Bay, known for its majestic sunset, as water pollution has worsened for the past years. The government has committed to spend around P42 billion as initial funding for the rehabilitation, which will be undertaken in phases.