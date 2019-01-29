Garcia graft trial to continue­—Court

The Sandiganbayan will continue the trial of the graft case against Cebu Rep. Gwendolyn Garcia following the denial of her motion seeking the dismissal of her case in connection with the alleged anomalous 25-hectare lot purchase she entered into during her term as governor. Voting 3-2, the antigraft court’s Second Division resolved to deny Garcia’s appeal for lack of merit. In denying Garcia’s motion, Associate Justices Lorifel Pahimna, Oscar Herrera Jr., and Efren dela Cruz said Garcia’s motion was “mere lengthy reiteration of the arguments she interposed in her previous motions which have already been passed upon, discussed and judiciously resolved.” Garcia is facing one count each of alleged violation of Section 3(e) and 3(g) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act and technical malversation in connection with the purchase of the 24.92-hectare Balili property in Tiga-an, Naga, Cebu, in 2008 for Cebu’s human-settlement and seaport project. She was accused of allowing the purchase of the beachfront lot.But it was later found out through a Department of Environment and Natural Resources’s land survey that 19.67 hectares of the property were submerged in water and unfit for the intended projects. Maricel V. Cruz The antigraft court had affirmed the charges in a November 19 resolution after it found no delays in the case. Citing the “six-year inordinate delay in the trial stage,” Garcia said her right to speedy disposition of cases was violated. Garcia added she was “not an ordinary citizen,” thus the delay in proceedings caused her “to suffer negative consequences on my reputation.”