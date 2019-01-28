Palace crows about USNW rating for PH as 50th best

The Philippines will continue to improve its market for business, investments, and tourism, the Palace vowed on Sunday as it welcomed a report by an American web-based media outfit that the country ranked 50th in the list of best countries in the world On Saturday, U.S. News and World Report, a media company that features news, opinion, consumer advice, rankings, and analysis, announced that the Philippines took the 50th spot in the 2019 Overall Best Countries Ranking. Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo welcomed the result, adding that the government will do everything it can to climb up further in the rankings. “The Duterte Administration continuously breaks ground to nurture the country’s business climate and drive investor confidence to a higher level by cleansing the government of corrupt officials, streamlining the delivery of frontline services, among others,” he said. “Tourism, which is one of our major economic drivers, is likewise a priority with a focus now given on environmental sustainability,” he added. Currently, the country is ranked 22nd in adventure, 26th in open for business, and 37th in quality of life. For Panelo, the rankings are a testament that the Philippines is already an emerging market for business, investments, and tourism. According to the United States-based company, the overall ranking of 80 countries was measured on global performance with a variety of metrics, including adventure, citizenship, cultural influence, entrepreneurship, heritage, movers, open for business, power, and quality of life.The report, which was drawn from a survey of more than 21,000 global citizens, was based on how global perceptions define countries in terms of a number of qualitative characteristics, impressions that have the potential to drive trade, travel, and investment and directly affect national economies. Switzerland remains in the top spot for the third consecutive year, while Japan placed second after landing in the fifth spot in last year’s list. Ranking 3rd to 5th place in the list are Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom, respectively. On the other hand, Sweden landed on the sixth spot, emerging as the best country for green living, headquartering a corporation, and raising children. Completing the top 10 list are Australia, the United States, Norway, and France in the 7th to 10th place, respectively. The last in the list of 80 countries is Iraq, which failed to be included in the list last year.