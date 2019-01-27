ALL SECTIONS
Jan 27, 2019

BOC agents seize P12-m shabu in Clark

posted January 26, 2019 at 11:40 pm by  Vito Barcelo
The Bureau of Customs seized 1,834 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu with an estimated value of P12 million concealed inside four cans of “Pepperidge Farm Pirouette” at the Port of Clark in Pampanga.

The joint Customs and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency operatives arrested an alleged consignee of the shipments but his name was withheld pending investigation.

Customs Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero said the two shipments came from Nevada, USA and declared as candies and baby clothes.

The shipments said to contain “candy” and “baby clothes” were placed under alert orders by Acting District Collector lawyer Lilibeth Sumbilla-Sandag and subsequently subjected to X-ray examination.

“K9 inspection and physical examination yielded the findings of four plastic packs of white crystalline substances found inside four cans of Pepperidge Farm Pirouette,” Guerrero said.

The discovery was confirmed by PDEA after it conducted examination on samples taken from the two shipments, he said.

The seized prohibited drugs were turned over to PDEA. Guerrero said the BOC would file charges against the suspect for smuggling of illegal drugs.

Guerrero said the seizure was part of the bureau’s extensive drive against importation of illegal drugs.

Only recently, the BOC-Port of Clark seized more than 20 kilograms of shabu, 200 pieces of ecstasy and 3.165 kilograms of kush (high grade marijuana) worth P153 million.

Topics: Bureau of Customs , BOC , methamphetamine hydrochloride , shabu , Port of Clark , Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency , PDEA

