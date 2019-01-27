Palace says IBON’s data on jobs ‘absurd’

Malacañang on Saturday described IBON Foundation’s own survey on the government’s low job creation as “absurd” after reporting that the Duterte administration only created 81,000 jobs from 2017 to 2018. “The figure is mathematically impossible. In 2018 alone, the government generated 836,000 jobs,“ Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said, citing data from the Philippine Statistics Authority and the Department of Labor and Employment. “IBON Foundation’s claim that the average annual job creation said administration equates to only 81,000 is thus mathematically impossible,” he said. In its report, IBON also cited the PSA, which it claimed that the number of employed Filipinos only increased by 162,000 from 41 million in 2016 to 41.2 million in 2018.However, the Palace said that the employment rate under the Duterte administration remains “very good registering as high as 95.3 percent in October 2016 to a low of 93.4 percent in January 2017, as per data from the PSA.” “One must therefore ask the methodology undertaken by IBON Foundation on how it arrived at its figures regarding the employment situation in the first two years of the administration,” he said. One must also ask if the said foundation is inept or just maliciously reckless to degrade the achievements of the President,” Panelo added.