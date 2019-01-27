Bill creating nat’l commission for senior citizens okayed

To better assist and serve the country’s elderly persons, the House of Representatives this week approved on second reading a bill establishing the National Commission of Senior Citizens. Principally authored by Rep. Francisco Datol Jr. (Party-list, Senior Citizen), on second reading House Bill 8837, or the proposed “National Commission of Senior Citizens Act,” which shall be the primary government agency responsible for the formulation and implementation of policies, plans and programs for the welfare of senior citizens. The bill declares that it is the State policy to adopt measures whereby the country’s senior citizens are assisted and appreciated by the community as a whole; provide services and activities beneficial to senior citizens, their families, and the communities they serve; and establish community-based health and rehabilitation, educational and socioeconomic programs for all senior citizens. Consistent with this policy, the State shall promote the advocacy of and collaboration between different stakeholders and senior citizens to ensure the effective implementation of various programs and services, particularly on the development of senior citizens, advancing their health and well-being, and ensuring a supportive and enabling environment for the elderly. The bill provides for the creation of a National Commission for Senior Citizens which shall be under the Office of the President. The NCSC shall establish its principal office in the National Capital Region and may set up field offices in coordination with appropriate government agencies. The NCSC shall be composed of a chairperson and six commissioners, and shall act as a collegial body. The Commissioners shall represent different geographical regions of the country and shall hold office in their respective regions. The full Commission shall meet at least once every month. The Chairperson and Commissioners shall serve for a term of six years, without prejudice to reappointment by the President. Of those first appointed, The Chairperson and two Commissioners shall hold office for two years, two Commissioners for four years, and two Commissioners for two years. Appointment to any vacancy shall only be for the unexpired term of the predecessor. At least two of the Commissioners shall be women.The members of the NCSC must be 1) citizens and residents of the Philippines; 2) at least 60 years old at the time of their appointment; 3) of good moral character; 4) bona fide members of senior citizens association; 5) holders of a college degree or have relevant experience in the affairs of senior citizens; 6) of good health and sound mind; 7) have not been convicted by a final judgment of a crime involving moral turpitude; and recommended by a general assembly of senior citizens organizations. Among the functions of the NCSC shall be to : a) ensure full implementation of laws, policies and programs of the government pertaining to senior citizens; b) review and conduct studies on the same, and recommend appropriate actions thereon to Congress and the President; c) formulate policies for the promotion and protection of the rights and well-being of senior citizens; d) conduct information, education and communication campaigns to raise awareness on the rights of senior citizens; and e) represent the country in international functions, fora or conferences on senior citizens and establish and maintain linkages with the international senior citizen or senior citizen-serving institutions or organizations and counterpart government agencies of other states. Subject to the approval of the Department of Budget and Management, the NCSC shall determine its organizational structure and staffing pattern; create offices, divisions, or units as it may deem necessary; and appoint its officers and employees in accordance with civil service laws, rules and regulations. The NCSC shall appoint an Executive Director who shall be responsible for 1) implementing the policies, rules and regulations, and directives of the agency; 2) the management of the Commission’s daily operations; and 3) for coordinating and supervising the activities of the different offices, divisions, and units of the Commission. The National Coordinating and Monitoring Board created by virtue of Republic Act No. 9994, also known as the Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2018, shall be abolished. All functions, programs and activities which are being undertaken by the Department of Social Welfare and Development for the formulation, implementation and coordination of social welfare and development (SWD) policies and programs for the poor, vulnerable and disadvantaged senior citizens shall be transferred to the NCSC. Lastly, the amount necessary to fund the implementation of the Act shall be included in the General Appropriations Act.