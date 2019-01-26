DepEd sets early registration for kinder, Grade 1

A Department of Education official said on Friday that the department will start its national pre-registration period for incoming kindergarten, grade 1 and grade 11 public school students on Saturday. According to DepEd spokesperson Analyn Sevilla, the early registration period is from Jan. 26 to Feb. 22. The schedule is based on the Basic Education Enrollment Policy signed by Secretary Leonor Briones in 2018. The policy said that pupils from grades 2-6, 8-10, and 12 are considered “pre-registered.” It added that learners with no existing profile in DepEd’s Learner Information System should fill out the Basic Education Enrollment Form and submit their birth certificate. Meanwhile, grades 1, 7, and 11 students who have an existing profile (with a Learner Reference Number) will be tagged as “pre-registered, but will need to update their information by filling out the same form. Aside from the enrollees’ birth certificate, enrollees need to submit the following documents: • Incoming Grade 1 students who have completed kindergarten programs in DepEd accredited schools and centers: kindergarten certificate of completion • Incoming Grade 1 students who are 6 years old and above by Aug. 31 and have no completed kindergarten: result of Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD) Assessment Checklist• Incoming Grade 1 students who have completed any form of kindergarten program in non-DepEd accredited learning and day-care centers, or home-schooled learners: result of Philippine Educational Placement Test or Philippine Validating Test • Incoming Grade 7 students who graduated Grade 6: School Form 9 Grade 6 (formerly Form 138) • Incoming Grade 7 students who passed the Philippine Educational Placement Test or Accreditation and Equivalency Test: result of the exams • Incoming Grade 11 students who completed Grade 10: School Form 9 Grade 10 (formerly Form 138) • Incoming Grade 11 students who passed the Philippine Educational Placement Test or Accreditation and Equivalency Test: result of the exams. Meanwhile, the DepEd assigned Schools Division Offices to identify areas without schools but may have enrollees and the Schools Division Superintendents were told to designate a focal person to work with the concerned barangay chairperson for early registration in the village.​