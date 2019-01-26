TransCo donates 7 computers to QC public school

The National Transmission Corp.(TransCo) recently donated seven used but internet-capable desktop computers to the Corazon C. Aquino Elementary School along Batasan Road in Quezon City, in line with government efforts to improve the quality of public education in the country.
TransCo president and chief executive officer lawyer Melvin Matibag turned over the computers to Emilio Gundao Jr., CCAES property custodian, who represented school principal, Dr. Elvira DV Dumlao.
TransCo had previously donated four computers to the same school in March 2015.
“This is our small contribution to help expand the use of computers in public elementary schools. We plan to donate more internet-capable computers into public classrooms to help increase computer literacy in the country,” Matibag said.
With over 8,000 students, Aquino Elementary is one the biggest in the country in terms of population, but funds are inadequate to properly equip classrooms with new computers.
Last April 6, TransCo also donated four desktop computers and a colored printer to the Batasan Hills National High School, also in Quezon City.
Since March 2015, TransCo has donated internet-capable computers, printers, scanners, and computer tables to different public schools in Pampanga, Ilocos Norte, Catanduanes, Masbate and Quezon City.