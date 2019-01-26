Batocabe son lauds police for Baldo arrest

Legazpi City—Lawyer Justine Batocabe, son of slain Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Rodel Batocabe, lauded police operatives for the arrest of Daraga Mayor Carlwyn Baldo for illegal possession of firearms, explosive and ammunition last Tuesday. Batocabe, in a press conference late Wednesday, said, “We are very thankful to the Philippine National Police [PNP], National Bureau of Investigation [NBI], Criminal Investigation and Detection Group [CIDG], Army and various agencies of government for their help in bringing justice, peace and security in the good town of Daraga and for turning the wheels of justice.” He said the arrest of Baldo “is a triumph of every Darageño who wishes nothing but peace and order and security for our good town. We have faith in the justice system.”“We see justice, our faith in the justice system is being repaid and we have nothing but thanks. We thank God, we thank the President, the congressmen and everybody who helped,” Batocabe added.Baldo was arrested after members of the CIDG recovered two .45-caliber pistols, an M203 grenade ammunition, eight caliber .45 bullets, a magazine for Uzi handgun, and an M16 bullet at his residence in Barangay Tagas, Daraga town.