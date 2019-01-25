House panel okays more female cops

posted January 24, 2019 at 11:00 pm by Maricel Cruz January 24, 2019 at 11:00 pm

The 55-member House of Representatives’ committee on public order and safety has approved a bill which sets aside for women at least 20 percent of all new job openings for police officers. House Bill 8689, authored by Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny Pimentel, proposes to amend the 21-year-old Philippine National Police Reform Law that reserves for women only 10 percent of all new slots for recruits. The committee chaired by Antipolo City Rep. Romeo Acop, a retired police chief superintendent, endorsed the bill for immediate plenary passage.This developed as Pimentel welcomed the bill’s passage at the committee level. “Besides giving women greater opportunity to join the PNP, our intention here is to push up the absolute number of female officers in the force over time,” Pimentel said.

