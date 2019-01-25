Pinoy rape suspect faces case in Japan

posted January 24, 2019 at 10:50 pm

One of the three Filipinos accused of raping and killing an Ibaraki University student in Japan 15 years ago surrendered to authorities and is now returning to Japan to face the charges. Members of the Japan International Police escorted 33-year-old Keith Guianan Echane on Thursday when he arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport to board a Japan Airlines flight to Narita. Although the Japanese embassy in 2017 already traced Echane at his temporary home in Taytay, Rizal, local authorities there did not act to apprehend the suspect due to the lack of arrest warrant against him.Echane’s co-accused, Lampano Jerico Mori, was arrested in Japan and sentenced to life in prison while the other Filipino, who was not identified, is still at large and reportedly hiding in the Philippines.

