Cebuano lotto player bags P63m

posted January 24, 2019 at 10:40 pm by Manila Standard January 24, 2019 at 10:40 pm

It is indeed a lucky start of the year for the gaming public as another Lotto millionaire was declared in just a span of 10 days—the seventh millionaire for this year. “It is a first of its kind in a span of 10 days. Our lucky millionaire guessed the correct combination of 19-01-25-43-18-39, taking home the jackpot prize of P63,810,688, in the Mega Lotto 6/45 draw,” announced Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office General Manager Alexander Balutan as he described the phenomenon of the agency’s lotto games this month. The winning ticket was purchased at PCSO’s Small Time Lottery outlet in Gaisano Grand Mall-Talamban, Gov. Cuenco Ave., Sitio Nasipit, Brgy. Talamban, Cebu City owned by Dara Acusar.Of the seven jackpot winners, two hit the jackpot prize from the Ultra Lotto 6/58; two from Lotto 6/42; and one from Super Lotto 6/49 and Grand Lotto 6/55, and just recently from the Mega Lotto 6/45 draw.

