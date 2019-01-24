Medical marijuana bill gets House approval

posted January 23, 2019 at 11:05 pm by Maricel Cruz January 23, 2019 at 11:05 pm

The House of Representatives on Wednesday approved on second reading the bill legalizing the use of medical marijuana. The House, in plenary session presided by Palawan Rep. Frederick Abueg, approved House Bill 6517 or the Philippine Compassionate Medical Cannabis Act authored by Isabela Rep. Rodolfo Albano III. Albano welcomed the bill’s approval, saying that legislators have began to realize the medicinal and beneficial use of cannabis by patients suffering from pain and other debilitating medical conditions.“We advocate the legal use of medical marijuana not to put to risk the lives and well-being of the Filipino people; but to help patients who are terminally ill or afflicted with debilitating medical conditions and suffer from unimaginable pain,” Albano said earlier. Maricel V. Cruz President Duterte earlier rallied behind the passage of the legalization of cannabis for medical use even as he vowed to sign the measure as soon as it is transmitted to his office.

