‘Kasambahays’ entitled to 3 leave benefits, DOLE says

The “kasambahay” or household service workers are now entitled to three more leave benefits under a new labor advisory, on top of the provisions in the Domestic Workers Act or Kasambahay Law, according to Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III. Secretary Bello issued and signed Labor Advisory No. 10, series of 2018 that entitles ‘kasambahays’ to Solo Parent Leave (RA 8972), Special Leave Benefit for Women under the Magna Carta for Women (RA 9710), and Violence against Women and their Children Leave (RA 9262), The additional leave entitlements are aside from the five days service incentive leave granted under the Labor Code. The Labor chief also urged employers to strictly implement the Batas Kasambahay Law to protect household service workers, reminding employers that under RA 10361, the law provides minimum requirements and benefits for the household service workers, such as standard minimum wage for the workers who are employed in the National Capital Region (P2,500); in cities and 1st class municipalities (P2,000); and on other municipalities (P1,500).‘Kasambahays’ are also entitled to social benefits, such as one full rest day, SSS, PhilHealth, and Pag-IBIG benefits, five days Service Incentive Leave, and other workers' rights. The law is considered as landmark labor and social legislation which entitles household service workers to have mandatory social benefits, including 13th-month pay, five days annual service incentive leave, and a one whole day uninterrupted weekly rest period. “Kasambahays’ are like family to us. They help us with our daily house chores and they share the love with our children. We must work hard to ensure their protection and welfare,” the DoLE chief added.