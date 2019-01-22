ALL SECTIONS
Tuesday January 22, 2019

MMDA to close portion of North Ave

posted January 21, 2019 at 10:50 pm by  Joel E. Zurbano
The Metro Manila Development Authority has announced that it will close to vehicular traffic a portion of North Avenue in Quezon City beginning 6 a.m. today (Jan. 22) in its effort to ease road congestion on Elliptical Road.

Motorists going to Quezon Memorial Circle from North Avenue are advised to turn right at Agham Road and take Quezon Avenue to Quezon Memorial Circle to the destination.

MMDA general manager Jose Arturo Garcia Jr. said the closure aimed to ease heavy traffic in the area when vehicles coming from North Avenue and those using the Elliptical Road merge.

“We want to address the chokepoint area on the Elliptical Road with this road closure,” said Garcia, in a press briefing on Monday afternoon.

MMDA Traffic Engineering Center records showed that 8,728 vehicles traverse the Elliptical Road-Quezon Memorial Circle while 1,419 vehicles traverse from North Avenue to Quezon Memorial Circle during morning rush hour.

Meanwhile, Garcia also announced that the dry run activity for the Yellow Lane policy along Elliptical Road continues this week.

“We will start apprehending violators through the no contact apprehension policy,” said Garcia. 

Under the no contact apprehension policy, the MMDA monitors traffic violations using closed circuit television cameras.

“Please stay in your lane while driving along Elliptical Road. A major cause of traffic congestion in the area was the swerving vehicle, crisscrossing or making a sudden change of lane that create a chain reaction,” said Garcia.

Topics: Metro Manila Development Authority , Elliptical Road , Jose Arturo Garcia Jr. , Quezon Memorial Circle

