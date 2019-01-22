Customs agents seize 1,150 kilos of ‘hot’ meat

Customs agents assigned at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport have intercepted a total of 1,151 kilos of meat this month following the Department of Agriculture’s order to ban meat and its processed products from countries affected by the African Swine Fever outbreak. NAIA Customs collector Carmelita Talusan said her men seized the meat and products after their owners and carriers failed to show or present import sanitary and phytosanitary clearance from concerned agencies in the Philippines. “The bureau is constantly monitoring the entry of unsafe goods to the country. We are working closely with the DA, especially with the processing of regulated importations such as meat,” Talusan said. Talusan ordered her men to continue inspecting and scanning using the agency’s X-ray machines all meat and products coming from 13 identified countries affected by the virus. The affected countries include China, Hungary, Belgium, Latvia, Poland, Romania, Russia, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Moldova, South Africa, and Zambia. “We are consistent in protecting our industry from any possible swine and agricultural epidemic,” she said. Talusan added that from June until December last year, prior to the outbreak of the virus, a total of 5,302 kilos of meat products with no proper clearances from the Bureau of Animal Industry and Food and Drug Administration were also seized by Customs NAIA personnel and turned it over to BAI Quarantine Division.In September and October last year, cases of pork meat products contamination have been recorded in Korea and Japan through dumplings and hotdog products. According to the BAI, the outbreak of the virus can affect the 40 million plus live hogs/pigs in the Philippines and can destroy the P2 billion worth of swine industry in the country. To safeguard against the epidemic, BAI personnel and Port of NAIA officials initiated measures at Terminals 1, 2 and 3 to strengthen the vigilance against the virus. “Safe meat products accompanied by import permit or the Sanitary and Phyto-Sanitary Import Clearance are the ones qualified for release in Ports,” Talusan said. Talusan also said that Customs Guidelines flier for NAIA stakeholders which includes documentary requirements of all regulating agencies for import and export were also provided to BAI.