Governor’s plea to dismiss case thrown out

posted January 21, 2019 at 10:00 pm by Maricel Cruz January 21, 2019 at 10:00 pm

Aurora Gov. Gerardo Novera’s plea to the Sandiganbayan to dismiss the graft case against him for his involvement in the rigged bidding process for the repair of the provincial highway in 2014 has been denied. Thus, the antigraft court will proceed to the full hearing of the case. In a resolution dated Jan. 14, the anti-graft court's Sixth Division said Noveras's motion to dismiss lacks merit “because he has been correctly charged of acting with manifest partiality, evident bad faith, or inexcusable negligence. “Accused Noveras argues that the information is insufficient because it does not allege the element of causing undue injury to any party, including the government. The court disagrees,” the Sandiganbayan said.The Ombudsman filed charges against Noveras and seven others for violation of Section 3(e) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act for allegedly implementing the anomalous repair of the Dimalang Bridge Approach and the Road Section of the Casiguran-Dilasag Provincial Road. Ombudsman prosecutors said, “evidence showed the project's contractor, RMCR Construction, already bagged the road repair works even before the procurement process was finished.”

