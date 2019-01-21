Solons: Implement fully the Mental Health Act

posted January 20, 2019 at 10:50 pm by Rio N. Araja January 20, 2019 at 10:50 pm

Three House leaders have called on the government to “aggressively” implement the Mental Health Act to address the rising incidence of suicides in the country. Marikina City Rep. Miro Quimbo, Quezon City Rep. Winston Castelo and Camarines Sur Rep. Luis Ray Villafuerte called for the law’s implementation amid the passing of Brian Velasco, drummer of the famous Razorback band. “We have to act for the prevention of thousands of suicides that have been plaguing our country,” said Quimbo, principal author of Republic Act No. 11036 or the Mental Health Act. Castelo, a co-author of the measure, said the law’s provisions should be incorporated in the country’ general healthcare system.“There must be aggressive information dissemination and determined implementation of the Philippine Mental Health Law so that we could prevent senseless deaths, especially those by suicide,” he said. Villafuerte said the Department of Education should include “life education” and peer counseling program in schools to promote positive mental health among students and arrest the surge in youth suicides stemming primarily from depression.

