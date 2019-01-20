Marawi siege suspect nabbed

posted January 19, 2019 at 10:30 pm by Manila Standard January 19, 2019 at 10:30 pm

Cotabato City—A suspected terrorist long wanted in connection with the five-month siege carried out by Maute and Abu Sayyaf groups in Marawi City in 2017 was arrested Friday. Police identified the suspect as Datu Mohalidin, 25, of Malagapas, Barangay Rosary Heights 10. “The suspect carries the aliases Amir Khatab Usman, Datu Fahad Abdula Mangulamas, Abu Kattab, and Dats Usman,” said police Station 2 commander Chief Insp. Efren Salazar Jr. Salazar said Mohalidin was apprehended by virtue of Arrest Order No. 01 signed by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on May 29, 2017 for rebellion and illegal possession of explosives.No bail was recommended for the suspect, who was caught with a hand grenade and different identification cards. Martial law remains in effect in Mindanao.

