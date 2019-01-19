4 in10 believe Duterte to fulfill vows

Only four out of 10 adult Filipinos expect President Rodrigo Duterte to make good on the promises he told the people, the latest Social Weather Stations’ survey revealed on Friday. In its survey, SWS said 48 percent of adult Filipinos expected the President to fulfill most, if not all, of his promises. The latest figure was two points higher than the previous 46 percent mark recorded in March 2018. Asked how many of the President’s promises can be fulfilled, 13 percent said Duterte can fulfill “all or nearly all” of his promises. Thirty-five percent of those polled said Duterte could carry out “most” of his promises, while 46 percent believe he can succeed with a few of his promises. Also, the SWS noted that 6 percent believe Duterte can carry “almost none or none” of his promises. “President Duterte’s net satisfaction rating was an excellent +85 among those who say President Duterte can fulfill all or nearly all of his promises, an excellent +80 among those expecting he can fulfill most of his promises, and a good +46 among those who say he can fulfill a few of his promises,” the SWS said, emphasizing that the recent survey results are all higher than their September 2017 and March 2018 counterparts. “However, it was a neutral -7 among those expecting almost none or none of President Duterte’s promises can be fulfilled. This is similar to the neutral -8 in March 2018, and higher than the poor -29 in September 2017,” it added. The two-point increase in the national proportion of those saying Duterte can fulfill “all or nearly all” of his promises was because of the increases in the Visayas and Balance Luzon, combined with a decline in Mindanao and a slight decline in Metro Manila. In the Visayas, it rose by eight points from 38 percent in March 2018 to 46 percent in December 2018. It also rose by five points in Balance Luzon from 44 percent in March to 49 percent in December.However, it declined by 10 points in Mindanao, from 60 percent in March to 50 percent in December. It also slightly declined in Metro Manila moving from 42 percent in March to 41 percent in December. The pollster also found out that the expectation that Duterte can fulfill most, if not all, of his promises, rose by seven points in urban areas from 46 percent in March 2018 to 53 percent in December 2018. Meanwhile, it hardly changed in rural areas, moving from 46 percent in March to 45 percent in September. By class, it rose by 18 points in class E at 52 percent, rose by seven points in class ABC at 56 percent, and fell by three points in class D at 46 percent. “When first asked in June 2016, 63 percent expected most, if not all, of President Duterte’s promises to be fulfilled, before it declined to 56 percent in September 2016 and 52 percent in March 2017,” said SWS. “It fell to a personal record-low of 35 percent in September 2017, just after President Duterte’s one-year mark in office, before recovering to 46 percent in March 2018 and 48 percent in December 2018,” it added. The survey, conducted from Dec. 16 to 19, used face-to-face interviews of 1,440 adult Filipinos. It has margins of ±2.6 percent for national percentages, and ±5 percent each for Balance Luzon, Metro Manila, the Visayas, and Mindanao.